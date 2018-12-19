Selland, Guebert and Irwin Lead Jacks Past Montana State

Selland, Guebert and Irwin Lead Jacks Past Montana State

BOZEMAN, Mont.-South Dakota State’s Madison Guebert sank six 3-pointers to help the Jackrabbits women’s basketball team to an 88-67 nonleague win over Montana State Tuesday night in front of 1,327 fans in Worthington Arena.

Guebert led four Jackrabbits (8-4) in double digits, scoring 18 points, including six of eight from long range. Tylee Irwin scored 18 points and was a perfect eight for eight from the field. Myah Selland added 17 points and Macy Miller 13 points. Miller grabbed a game-high six rebounds and Rylie Cascio Jensen dished a game-high seven assists.

Claire Lundberg led Montana State (5-5) with a game-high 24 points.

Guebert sank four 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Jackrabbits take a 20-16 lead.

Irwin scored seven points in the second quarter. Her first four points came before Montana State cut the Jacks’ lead to three, 24-21, with 6:20 to play. Four Jackrabbits then scored in a 10-2 run to lead 34-23 with 3:19 remaining in the half. Selland scored SDSU’s final four points to give SDSU a 43-30 halftime lead.

The Bobcats used a 5-2 spurt to open the third quarter and cut the Jacks’ lead to 10, 45-35. South Dakota State extended its lead to 15 points, 52-37, with a 7-2 run fueled by Irwin’s four points. Montana State again cut the lead to 10 points, 55-45, at 4:03 on back-to-back 3-pointers. The Jacks outscored the Bobcats 16-8 to close the quarter leading 71-53.

Paiton Burckhard scored five points in the fourth quarter and her last basket put SDSU up 82-59 with 4:09 to play.

Notes

Miller’s 13 points tonight give her 1,918 career points, 82 shy of becoming ?the first women’s player at State to reach the 2,000-point plateau.

Guebert sank six 3-pointers vs. the Bobcats, moving her two treys closer to ?becoming SDSU’s and The Summit League’s all-time 3-point shooter, passing Jackrabbit Jill Young’s (2008-11) 305 treys.

The Jackrabbits recorded the program’s 975th win. SDSU is 975-422 (.697) in its 53rd season of women’s basketball.

Up Next

South Dakota State continues its five-game road trip when it plays at Wyoming Thursday at 7:30 p.m.