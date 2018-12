Top-Ranked Lynx Remain Unbeaten

BRANDON, SD… The top team in Class “AA” played like it Tuesday night as the Brandon Valley Lynx beat Washington 58-38 on their home floor to improve to 4-0. Donica Kocer led the way with 19 points for BV while Samiya Jami had 13 for the Warriors.