USF Community Mourns Two In Same Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of Sioux Falls community is mourning its second loss in just a matter of days. One current student-athlete and one alum both died unexpectedly just days apart. With just over 1,000 undergraduates, it’s a close-knit community.

“That first initial phone call, no one wants to get,” said Pam Gohl, the USF director of athletics

Arizona and Colorado – two places far, far away from Sioux Falls, but tonight, they’re all connected.

Nicholas “Breckyn” Montaño died in a car crash in Arizona on Saturday. The 18-year-old had just wrapped up his first semester at USF. The student-athlete was looking forward to playing his first baseball season with his teammates.

“This young man that they were just visiting with last week with a wonderful smile and a great personality is no longer here,” said Gohl.

One of his teachers found a paper Montaño wrote before he died.

“He was reflecting a little bit on his spiritual journey as he’s writing about these things,” said Dennis Thum, the campus pastor and a theology professor. “None of us knew when the semester started how the semester was going to end. It hits you. I’m going to be sending some of his homework to his parents.”

However, this isn’t the first death to hit home for the campus community. On December 10th, USF alum Bill Brockmueller died in a skiing accident in Colorado. Brockmueller was pursuing his PhD in physics in Boulder. He reportedly wanted to come back to his alma mater to teach physics one day.

USF says Brockmueller and his brother, both runners, were some of the best student-athletes in the school’s history.

“He and his brother, they were the pillars that we were building our whole cross country track team around,” said Gohl. “They were impressive people.”

The university says it will have counseling available for students when they return.

Brockmueller’s funeral was Tuesday in Freeman. Attendees say the room was packed with former classmates and teachers from the university. The university will hold a memorial for Montaño on January 9th when students return from winter break. There will also be a funeral in Arizona on Friday.