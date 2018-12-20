Accounts Receivable/Collections Specialist

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Billion Automotive is seeking an Accounts receivable/Collections specialist. The Accounts Receivable Specialist/Collector will work in a fast-paced environment that offers excellent benefits, a great work environment and opportunities for advancement.

Essential Job Duties

• Assist in collecting on past due accounts

• Receipt money

• Apply Payments

• Run Statements

• Maintain customer accounts

• Other Duties as Assigned

We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after one year.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

• Organizational skill, attention to detail and adherence to deadlines

• Valid Driver’s License/Clean Driving Record

• High School Diploma or Equivalent

• 1 Year Prior Experience in Accounts Receivable or related position

• Proven longevity in work history

Contact Information:

Human Resources

barbara.shiell@billionauto.com

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=10013&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C