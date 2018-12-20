Accounts Receivable/Collections Specialist
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Billion Automotive is seeking an Accounts receivable/Collections specialist. The Accounts Receivable Specialist/Collector will work in a fast-paced environment that offers excellent benefits, a great work environment and opportunities for advancement.
Essential Job Duties
• Assist in collecting on past due accounts
• Receipt money
• Apply Payments
• Run Statements
• Maintain customer accounts
• Other Duties as Assigned
We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after one year.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
• Organizational skill, attention to detail and adherence to deadlines
• Valid Driver’s License/Clean Driving Record
• High School Diploma or Equivalent
• 1 Year Prior Experience in Accounts Receivable or related position
• Proven longevity in work history
Contact Information:
Human Resources
barbara.shiell@billionauto.com
Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=10013&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C