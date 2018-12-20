Agent 605, SFPD Bomb Squad Make Special Visit to St. Mary Elementary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Students at St. Mary elementary school in Sioux Falls got quite the visit Thursday.

The Sioux Falls Bomb Squad stopped by with their newest member, Agent 605. Students voted to name the bomb robot earlier this month, but the name itself came from a student at St. Mary. Therefore, students got a special visit to see what Agent 605 does.

The Bomb Squad Commander says it’s a cool experience for the kids, but they get something out of it too.

“For me it’s one of the most important things is engaging members of the community. Not only that, but the children of the community because hopefully someday they’re either going to want to serve in the position that I’m in, or a firefighter, or some type of community service. Ultimately, that’s our goal, is to make those connections with them so in the future they take an interest in doing so,” said Sgt. Terrance Matia.

Sidney Kunkel, the student who came up with the name also received a plaque and an Agent 605 t-shirt for her creativity.