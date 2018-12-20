B&G Milkyway to Open New Locations in Sioux Falls, Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It might seem a little weird to be talking about ice cream in December, but a Sioux Falls ice cream shop has some big news.

B&G Milkyway is expanding its ice cream universe. The company is adding two stores over the next two years.

One store is opening in June, near Harmodon Park in southeast Sioux Falls. The other is scheduled to open in spring 2020 on Cliff Avenue in Harrisburg.

Owner Bruce Bettmeng says they had been looking at expanding for years and now seemed like the right time.

“I think our brand is well-known now. Our name is well-known and it helps. Whenever people say B&G Milkyway, they know exactly what you’re talking about. The more we expand, the more that helps all the franchises,” said Bettmeng.

B&G currently has four locations in Sioux Falls, one in Tea, and one in Brandon.