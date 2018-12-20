BW Emery, Tea Area and Washington are winners in boys hoops Thursday

Mark Ovenden,
TEA, HARTFORD, SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Tea Area Titans and BW/Emery Huskies took the floor Thursday as top-ranked teams. The Titans got 20 points form Noah Freidel and beat Garretson 78-52 on their home floor. But it was much closer for the Huskies who saw a 13 point 13 cut to 2 with just over 2 minutes left at West Central. But Sawyer Schultz with a no-look pass to Jonah Hofer for a big bucket in the 55-50 win. As for the Washington Warriors, back to back 3’s by Carter Shields were huge as they knocked off Marshall. MN 50-46 at the Warriors gym.

