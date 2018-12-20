Church Continues Nightly Holiday Services After Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Tonight, a historic Sioux Falls church is rebuilding after catching fire. The news comes right before the holidays. However, no one is letting this kill the Christmas spirit.

It’s a church that’s stood for nearly a century, usually filled with cheery church-goers, but in the blink of an eye, surrounded by firefighters. These first responders found smoke here, bursting out of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

“It’s still my home,” said Father Kristopher Cowles. “It’s still the home of all the Hispanic catholics in the city.”

Father Cowles said he left the church at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. By 3:45, he learned that the church was on fire. This is what he found inside: ashy pews, water damage, and destruction.

“In truth, I wasn’t surprised,” said Cowles. “I was worried that this was going to happen at some point in time.”

Cowles thinks that the fire likely started from a tipped-over candle. Sure, the church has its own candles, but he says people often bring their own.

Now, it’s time for the church to rebuild. That’s expected to take two to three months. The fire comes after the church just finished renovations in April to make the building more handicap-accessible.

If Cowles happens to be right, he wants whoever tipped over the candle to know that accidents happen.

“Don’t beat yourself up over it,” said Cowles. “Don’t hate yourself for this. You are forgiven.”

Detectives are treating this as an arson case, but it’s too soon to say if foul play was involved.

“They’ll have them do that report ahead of time, right at the beginning, so if something does turn up suspicious, we’ve already got something to work on,” said Officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Soggy floors and debris aren’t fitting for a church service. However, the show must go on. The fire isn’t going to stop their annual posada celebrations on the nights leading up to Christmas. They’ll move all of their activities into the gymnasium.

“The church is more than a building, which is always important to realize,” said Cowles. “Yes, we worship in buildings, but the church is made up of people, not of buildings.”

While the building is hurt, tonight, everyone is fine.

That posada is a celebration of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem.