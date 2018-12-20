GoFundMe Set Up for Sioux Falls Woman Murdered in Missouri

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Support is growing for the family of a Sioux Falls woman found shot dead on a Missouri interstate.

A GoFundMe page for the family of Melissa Peskey is nearing its goal of $10,000.

Authorities found the 40-year-old in her car last Thursday on I-70. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Her two children, ages 5 and 11 were also in the car, but were unharmed.

The GoFundMe page says the money would go toward funeral costs for Melissa and Christmas presents for the children.