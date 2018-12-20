Holiday Decor with Bella Rosa

Simon Floss,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you’re looking for some last minute touches on holiday decor, a floral designer in downtown Sioux Falls has you covered!

Bella Rosa Floral Design opened up shop in April. They specialize in beautiful floral designs, for any occasion.

The KDLT News Today crew took a trip downtown to check out the shop, and try our hands at creating a holiday centerpiece. Special thanks to the crew at Bella Rosa and North American Wholesale Florist!

