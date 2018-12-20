Holiday Meals with Chef Scott Teal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – As if you need a reminder, the holidays are right around the corner.

For those of you stuck on what to feed the family coming over for dinner, there are some standards that are tried and true. But, if you’re in the mood for something a little different, Chef Scott Teal from Hy-Vee on Louise was back with us this morning with some fun alternatives!

See the recipes for Teal’s meals below!

Chicken Pot Pie Soup- 2 cups cooked chicken, 1 cup celery, 1 cup onion, 1 cup potato diced, 1 cup corn, 2 cups frozen peas and carrots, 3 cans chicken stock, 4 tablespoons butter, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 cup flour, salt and pepper to taste. Melt butter in soup pot and add onion, celery, and potato. Cook for 4 minutes stirring often. Add flour and continue to cook for 2 minutes. To the pot, add the chicken stock, stir well, and bring to a boil. Add the rest of the ingredients, reduce the heat, and simmer until potatoes are tender. Serve with cut out pie dough shapes.

Peppermint Delight- 9×9 pan, 2 cups crushed chocolate Oreos, 3 cups mini marshmallows, 1 dozen crushed candy canes, 1 pint whipping cream (whipped volume 4 cups). Press crushed cookies in the bottom of pan, save 2 tablespoons for the top. Fold crushed candy, marshmallows, and whipped cream together. Spread on top of cookie crust, then sprinkel remaining crumbs on top of filling. Chill 5 to 8 hours so candy dissolves.

Oven Shrimp Tacos- 1-12 oz oven able shrimp, 1 package taco size torilla, toppings as desired (tomato, shredded lettuce, avocado, onion, cheese, etc.). For the sauce: 1/2 cup mayo, 1 tablespoon hot sauce, 1 1/2 tablespoon rice vinegar, 2 tablespoons garlic hot sauce. Combine all ingredients and chill until use. Follow package directions for heating shrimp. REMOVE tails BEFORE heating. Prepare as you would any taco.