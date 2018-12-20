Jackrabbit Women Fall At Wyoming
Guebert Sets SDSU Program Record For Career 3's In 77-70 Loss
LARAMIE, Wyoming-South Dakota State’s Madison Guebert set the Jackrabbit and Summit League records for career 3-point field goals, but SDSU lost 77-70 to Wyoming in its final nonleague game of the season Thursday night in front of 2,335 fans in Arena Auditorium.
Guebert’s record-breaking 3-pointer came in the third quarter, breaking former Jackrabbit Jill Young’s record of 305. Guebert made three treys and now has 307 career 3-pointers.
The Jackrabbits (8-5) were led by Myah Selland’s career-high tying 21 points. The sophomore was 10 of 15 from the field. Macy Miller scored 18 points, had a team-high nine rebounds and five assists. Tagyn Larson had 13 second-half points while Guebert finished with 11 points.
Marta Gomez led Wyoming with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Bailee Cotton recorded a double-double with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
South Dakota State opened the game with Selland scoring five of its seven points to lead 7-4 at 7:47. After Guebert tied the game at 12 with her record-tying 3-pointer at 5:00, the Cowgirls ended the quarter on a 10-5 run to lead 22-17.
The teams traded baskets until the 5:04 mark of the second quarter when Wyoming used a 7-0 run to take a 12-point lead, 33-21, with 3:33 to play. After a Miller converted a traditional three-point play, Wyoming scored for a 35-24 halftime lead.
Larson cut the Cowgirls’ lead to nine with her first basket of the game at 9:29 of the third quarter. Wyoming pushed its lead to 15 points, 45-30, on Cotton’s first collegiate 3-pointer at 6:22. Guebert’s record-breaking 3-pointer came on assist from Miller at 1:51 to cut the Cowgirls’ lead to single digits, 52-43. Wyoming ended the quarter with four consecutive points for a 58-45 lead.
Wyoming took its largest lead of the game when Gomez sank back-to-back 3-pointers for a 64-45 lead at 9:26. Trailing 68-54 with 4:02 to go, Miller, Selland and Guebert combined for a 12-2 run that cut the lead to four points, 70-66, at 1:01 on a Selland layup. Wyoming then made three of four free throws to lead 73-66 with 49 seconds remaining. Selland made it a five-point game with a layup with 28 seconds left, but the Cowgirls converted their final four free throws.
Notes
- Miller scored 18 points tonight and now needs 64 points to become the first women’s basketball player at State to reach the 2,000-point plateau. She now has 1,936 career points. She is also 342 points short of The Summit League scoring record.
- Guebert now needs 49 points to move into eighth in career scoring. She has 1,514 career points.
- Selland’s 21-point outing was her second career 20-plus point game.
Up Next
South Dakota State returns to action Dec. 28 when it travels to Western Illinois for a 7 p.m. game.
-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics