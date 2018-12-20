Jackrabbit Women Fall At Wyoming

Guebert Sets SDSU Program Record For Career 3's In 77-70 Loss

LARAMIE, Wyoming-South Dakota State’s Madison Guebert set the Jackrabbit and Summit League records for career 3-point field goals, but SDSU lost 77-70 to Wyoming in its final nonleague game of the season Thursday night in front of 2,335 fans in Arena Auditorium.

Guebert’s record-breaking 3-pointer came in the third quarter, breaking former Jackrabbit Jill Young’s record of 305. Guebert made three treys and now has 307 career 3-pointers.

The Jackrabbits (8-5) were led by Myah Selland’s career-high tying 21 points. The sophomore was 10 of 15 from the field. Macy Miller scored 18 points, had a team-high nine rebounds and five assists. Tagyn Larson had 13 second-half points while Guebert finished with 11 points.

Marta Gomez led Wyoming with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Bailee Cotton recorded a double-double with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

South Dakota State opened the game with Selland scoring five of its seven points to lead 7-4 at 7:47. After Guebert tied the game at 12 with her record-tying 3-pointer at 5:00, the Cowgirls ended the quarter on a 10-5 run to lead 22-17.

The teams traded baskets until the 5:04 mark of the second quarter when Wyoming used a 7-0 run to take a 12-point lead, 33-21, with 3:33 to play. After a Miller converted a traditional three-point play, Wyoming scored for a 35-24 halftime lead.

Larson cut the Cowgirls’ lead to nine with her first basket of the game at 9:29 of the third quarter. Wyoming pushed its lead to 15 points, 45-30, on Cotton’s first collegiate 3-pointer at 6:22. Guebert’s record-breaking 3-pointer came on assist from Miller at 1:51 to cut the Cowgirls’ lead to single digits, 52-43. Wyoming ended the quarter with four consecutive points for a 58-45 lead.

Wyoming took its largest lead of the game when Gomez sank back-to-back 3-pointers for a 64-45 lead at 9:26. Trailing 68-54 with 4:02 to go, Miller, Selland and Guebert combined for a 12-2 run that cut the lead to four points, 70-66, at 1:01 on a Selland layup. Wyoming then made three of four free throws to lead 73-66 with 49 seconds remaining. Selland made it a five-point game with a layup with 28 seconds left, but the Cowgirls converted their final four free throws.

Notes

Miller scored 18 points tonight and now needs 64 points to become the first women’s basketball player at State to reach the 2,000-point plateau. She now has 1,936 career points. She is also 342 points short of The Summit League scoring record.

Guebert now needs 49 points to move into eighth in career scoring. She has 1,514 career points.

Selland’s 21-point outing was her second career 20-plus point game.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to action Dec. 28 when it travels to Western Illinois for a 7 p.m. game.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics