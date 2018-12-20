Minnesota Twins’ Caravan Making Stops in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Minnesota Twins announced public stops in South Dakota as part of their winter caravan.

Hall of Famer Jack Morris will be joined by players Trevor Hildenberger and Stephen Gonsalves and radio broadcaster Cory Provus for the January 14th visit. They will be at Mount Marty College in Yankton at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. at the Elmen Center at Augustana University.

Tickets are available at the Midco Customer Service Center on South Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls.

The two week long caravan will stop in 40 communities throughout Twins territory.