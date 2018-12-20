Noem to Appoint DSU Dean as State Education Secretary

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov.-elect Kristi Noem is naming a Dakota State University dean to serve as interim state Education secretary.

The incoming Republican governor said Thursday that Ben Jones will be appointed to lead the Department of Education. Jones, of Sioux Falls, currently serves as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Dakota State University in Madison.

Noem says Jones is an “experienced voice and trusted leader” in South Dakota education. She says they will seek together to improve K-12 outcomes and make education programs better apply to the modern workforce.

Jones says he plans to work with Noem to support teachers, boost civic knowledge and cultivate a culture of performance.

Noem will be sworn in Jan. 5.