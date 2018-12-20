Posada Party Continues After Church Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Posada continued without problem in the gymnasium next to the Our Lady of Guadalupe church.

It’s a celebration of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem that includes music and food.

The night began with mass and rosary followed by a party.

Each night a different family hosts the event.

Thursday was the Arango’s turn.

They say regardless of the fire it’s important to keep the tradition alive.

“There’s a fire, but we cannot stop our Posada’s. This is who we are. This is our faith. This is our home. This is our tradition we have to keep doing it. We have to find a way to do it, so this is what happened we all just reunited in the gym which is nice,” says Irene Arango.

Arango says that even though it’s normally a Hispanic tradition, but anyone is invited to take part in the celebration.

They will have a Posada every night until Christmas Eve.