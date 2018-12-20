Robinson Wants to Improve While in SF with Skyforce

SIOUX FALLS, SD… We’ve talked about how talented the Skyforce are in recent weeks. One of the names most mentioned is one of their 2-way players Duncan Robinson who played college ball at Michigan. Robinson has terrific range and is fun to watch shoot the 3’s when he gets hot. But he’s hoping to make the most of his time in Sioux Falls as he goes back and forth between the Skyforce and the Heat.