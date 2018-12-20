Salvation Army, Helpline Center’s Toy Town Drive Kicks-Off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The annual Toy Town drive hosted by The Salvation Army and The Helpline Center started Thursday.

Families walked through and selected toys for their children. On Thursday and Friday, thousands of toys will be given to kids. The donated toys came from The Salvation Army’s Angel Trees, as well as, Toys for Tots.

“The parent may just have that time of economic downturn personally, not able to provide a toy for their son or daughter. This gives them an opportunity to do so. They feel good, their children are happy on Christmas morning and that’s what it’s all about,” said Major Thomas Riggs.

Toy Town continues Friday at First United Methodist Church. The Salvation Army says anyone is welcome to come volunteer.