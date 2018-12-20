Scoreboard Thursday, December 20th
Scoreboard Thursday, December 20th
G-League
Showcase in Las Vegas
Skyforce 108, Canton 95 *Stokes 23 points
Women’s Basketball
USD 67, Loyola-Marymount 40 *Duffy 24 pts./9 reb.
Wyoming 77, SDSU 70 *Selland 21 points
Men’s Basketball
DWU 92, Antelope Valley 91 *Hoglund 45 points!
Jamestown 99, Dakota State 78 *Van Holland 25 points
NHL
Pittsburg 2, Wild 1
H.S. Wrestling
Brandon Va;lley 40, Huron 24
Mitchell 40, Aberdeen 29
Girls Gymnastics
Deuel Triangular
144.15 Deuel
121.90 West Central
120.50 Pipestone
*Morgan Kwasniewski (D) 37.30
Watertown Triangular
141.30 Watertown
132.40 Brookings
130.65 Roosevelt
*Myah Morris (W) 36.45
Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 66, Deuel 25
Brandon Valley 73, Mitchell 62
Bridgewater-Emery 55, West Central 50
Clark/Willow Lake 61, Hamlin 53
Colome 64, Avon 27
Edmunds Central 67, McIntosh 39
Herreid/Selby Area 69, South Border, N.D. 45
Irene-Wakonda 70, Freeman 56
Kindred, N.D. 64, Tri-State 39
Lead-Deadwood 71, Bennett County 26
Lemmon 55, Grant County, N.D. 49
Leola/Frederick 70, Potter County 62, OT
Menno 52, Howard 48
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Gregory 51
Newell 68, Dupree 55
Pierre 70, Brookings 59
Rapid City Christian 75, Hill City 54
Rapid City Stevens 90, Spearfish 45
Redfield/Doland 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 39
Sioux Falls Washington 50, Marshall, Minn. 46
Sioux Valley 76, Beresford 51
Tea Area 78, Garretson 52
Viborg-Hurley 56, Hanson 41
Wessington Springs 71, Sunshine Bible Academy 65
White River 73, Kadoka Area 36
Winner 60, Bon Homme 35
Wolsey-Wessington 56, Faulkton 42
Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 40, Iroquois 36
Aberdeen Roncalli 66, Deuel 25
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52, Gayville-Volin 29
Avon 53, Colome 22
Baltic 53, Elkton-Lake Benton 39
Beresford 47, Sioux Valley 27
Brandon Valley 63, Mitchell 46
Brookings 57, Pierre 39
Canistota 67, Centerville 32
DeSmet 49, Arlington 35
Deubrook 64, Lake Preston 36
Dupree 66, Newell 48
Estelline/Hendricks 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 37
Eureka/Bowdle 57, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 56, OT
Faulkton 53, Wolsey-Wessington 23
Freeman 60, Irene-Wakonda 35
Hamlin 72, Clark/Willow Lake 52
Hanson 59, Viborg-Hurley 37
Harrisburg 65, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 31
Herreid/Selby Area 57, Stanley County 30
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 61, Harding County 20
Hill City 47, Rapid City Christian 29
Ipswich 49, Groton Area 35
Kadoka Area 60, White River 51
Lead-Deadwood 55, Bennett County 30
Lennox 71, Sioux City, North, Iowa 28
Lower Brule 52, Philip 42
McCook Central/Montrose 56, Dell Rapids 53
McIntosh 53, Edmunds Central 31
Menno 55, Howard 53
Milbank 55, Webster 33
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Gregory 34
Potter County 40, Leola/Frederick 35
Rapid City Stevens 45, Spearfish 27
Redfield/Doland 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 49, OT
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48, Sioux Falls Lincoln 32
Sioux Falls Washington 46, Marshall, Minn. 31
Sully Buttes 58, Lyman 39
Sunshine Bible Academy 48, Wessington Springs 46, OT
Takini 56, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 52
Tea Area 67, Garretson 64
Winner 55, Bon Homme 22