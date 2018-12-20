Scoreboard Thursday, December 20th

Scoreboard Thursday, December 20th
Mark Ovenden,
G-League
Showcase in Las Vegas

Skyforce 108, Canton 95 *Stokes 23 points

Women’s Basketball

USD 67, Loyola-Marymount 40 *Duffy 24 pts./9 reb.
Wyoming 77, SDSU 70 *Selland 21 points

Men’s Basketball

DWU 92, Antelope Valley 91 *Hoglund 45 points!
Jamestown 99, Dakota State 78 *Van Holland 25 points

NHL

Pittsburg 2, Wild 1

H.S. Wrestling

Brandon Va;lley 40, Huron 24
Mitchell 40, Aberdeen 29

Girls Gymnastics

Deuel Triangular

144.15 Deuel
121.90 West Central
120.50 Pipestone

*Morgan Kwasniewski (D) 37.30

Watertown Triangular

141.30 Watertown
132.40 Brookings
130.65 Roosevelt

*Myah Morris (W) 36.45

Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 66, Deuel 25

Brandon Valley 73, Mitchell 62

Bridgewater-Emery 55, West Central 50

Clark/Willow Lake 61, Hamlin 53

Colome 64, Avon 27

Edmunds Central 67, McIntosh 39

Herreid/Selby Area 69, South Border, N.D. 45

Irene-Wakonda 70, Freeman 56

Kindred, N.D. 64, Tri-State 39

Lead-Deadwood 71, Bennett County 26

Lemmon 55, Grant County, N.D. 49

Leola/Frederick 70, Potter County 62, OT

Menno 52, Howard 48

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Gregory 51

Newell 68, Dupree 55

Pierre 70, Brookings 59

Rapid City Christian 75, Hill City 54

Rapid City Stevens 90, Spearfish 45

Redfield/Doland 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 39

Sioux Falls Washington 50, Marshall, Minn. 46

Sioux Valley 76, Beresford 51

Tea Area 78, Garretson 52

Viborg-Hurley 56, Hanson 41

Wessington Springs 71, Sunshine Bible Academy 65

White River 73, Kadoka Area 36

Winner 60, Bon Homme 35

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Faulkton 42

Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 40, Iroquois 36

Aberdeen Roncalli 66, Deuel 25

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52, Gayville-Volin 29

Avon 53, Colome 22

Baltic 53, Elkton-Lake Benton 39

Beresford 47, Sioux Valley 27

Brandon Valley 63, Mitchell 46

Brookings 57, Pierre 39

Canistota 67, Centerville 32

DeSmet 49, Arlington 35

Deubrook 64, Lake Preston 36

Dupree 66, Newell 48

Estelline/Hendricks 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 37

Eureka/Bowdle 57, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 56, OT

Faulkton 53, Wolsey-Wessington 23

Freeman 60, Irene-Wakonda 35

Hamlin 72, Clark/Willow Lake 52

Hanson 59, Viborg-Hurley 37

Harrisburg 65, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 31

Herreid/Selby Area 57, Stanley County 30

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 61, Harding County 20

Hill City 47, Rapid City Christian 29

Ipswich 49, Groton Area 35

Kadoka Area 60, White River 51

Lead-Deadwood 55, Bennett County 30

Lennox 71, Sioux City, North, Iowa 28

Lower Brule 52, Philip 42

McCook Central/Montrose 56, Dell Rapids 53

McIntosh 53, Edmunds Central 31

Menno 55, Howard 53

Milbank 55, Webster 33

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Gregory 34

Potter County 40, Leola/Frederick 35

Rapid City Stevens 45, Spearfish 27

Redfield/Doland 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 49, OT

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48, Sioux Falls Lincoln 32

Sioux Falls Washington 46, Marshall, Minn. 31

Sully Buttes 58, Lyman 39

Sunshine Bible Academy 48, Wessington Springs 46, OT

Takini 56, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 52

Tea Area 67, Garretson 64

Winner 55, Bon Homme 22

 

