Sioux Falls Man Helps Give 140 Shoes to Kids at Boys and Girls Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Christmas came early for those at the Boys and Girls Club of Sioux Falls Thursday.

Nearly 140 name brand new shoes were given to kids ages 6 through 18. Brands included Nike, ADIDAS and Under Armour.

Rudy Navarrete is the man behind the giving. He held a benefit at his restaurant last month to help raise the funds for the shoes. He says he didn’t grow up with nice new shoes and wanted to give back.

“I wish I would have started younger to be honest with you doing this giving. It’s very rewarding to roll up your sleeves and get it done, and then you see an outcome like this where these kids are going to be super excited,” says Rudy Navarrete.

Navarrete decided to give to the Boys and Girls Club because he appreciates the work the club is doing.