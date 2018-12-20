Skyforce Charge Past Canton At G-League Showcase

Sioux Falls Wins 108-95

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2018 – The Sioux Falls Skyforce (12-7) defeated the Canton Charge (7-9), 108-95, on Day Two of the 2018 MGM Resorts NBA G League Winter Showcase.

Guard Briante Weber finished with 21 points and seven assists and forward Jarnell Stokes added a game-high 23 points to lead the Skyforce to victory. The Skyforce snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 12-7 on the season.

With a halftime score of 49-45, the Skyforce outscored the Charge 36-22 to take control of the game. Weber and Stokes combined for 24 of the Skyforce’s 36 points in the third.

In the loss, guard Kobi Simmons tallied 17 points and four assists while reserve Emanuel Terry posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Canton is now 7-9 with the loss.

Sioux Falls will play their final game of the Showcase on tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. PT against the Maine Red Claws (5-12) on ESPN U. Canton will also play their final game of the Showcase as they face off against the Santa Cruz Warriors (12-4) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT on NBA TV.

-Recap Courtesy SF Skyforce