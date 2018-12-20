Tea Area Wins Thriller, OG Girls Roll at Lincoln

TEA, SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Tea Area-Garretson girls basketball game turned out to be a thriller. With the game tied late, Desirae Patzwald hit a 3 for the apparent win for the Tians. But Mattea Fiegen countered with a 3 point play with 9 seconds left setting up a dramatic finish. Bailey Conrad took the in-bounds pass after the made FT and went coast to coast for the game-winning 3 point play with 1 second left, giving the Titans a 57-54 win.

At the Lincoln gym, Mya Wilson’s 3 put the Patriots ahead, but not for long. Emma Ronsiek had a big block leading to an Isabelle Moore layup and the Knights took the lead for good and went on to win 48-32. They are ranked 2nd in the Class “AA” poll.