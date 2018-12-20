Trump Says Defense Secretary Mattis Will Retire in February

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has announced that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will retire at the end of February.

Jim Mattis says Trump deserves a defense secretary ‘whose views are better aligned with yours,’ says he’s stepping down.

Trump says on Twitter that a new secretary of defense will be named soon.

Trump’s announcement comes a day after he surprised U.S. allies and members of Congress by announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.