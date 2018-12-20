What Can You Do to Protect Your Data on Facebook?

ATLANTA (AP) – Facebook is under fire again, accused of sharing private messages and other user information with other companies.

The latest report from The New York Times is alarming even in light of previous disclosures about the social network’s practices.

Is there anything users can do to protect their data without walking away from Facebook altogether?

Experts say there is not much you can do about information that is already in Facebook’s hands. But you can at least find out what the company has on you, and you can take steps to limit how much more it can gather from here on in. Reviewing the terms of service and limiting your presence on the social media site are two ways to help protect yourself.