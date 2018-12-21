A Look Back at the Crooks Christmas Fire

CROOKS, S.D. – Two years ago, a Christmas day fire caused “a total loss” in Crooks. Two hog barns burnt to the ground. Now, the scene looks a lot different.

It started out as a typical Christmas day for Crooks Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Harstad.

“We were at my brother’s house,” said Harstad. “We had all my family there. I saw the page and I looked at my wife and I said ‘we gotta go.’”

Harstad learned that there was a massive fire a few miles outside of town, these barns completely engulfed in flames.

“Somebody drove by, saw flames coming out the roof,” said Harstad.

When Harstad saw the fire for himself, he knew it was going to be one of the most challenging of his career.

”When I responded to our fire station here, I could see the flames from more than two miles away,” said Harstad.

In fact, nothing about this fire was easy. Firefighters had to haul water to the outskirts of town. Harstad still remembers the high winds and bitter Christmas cold.

“On Christmas day! It was brutally cold,” said Harstad.

Perhaps the biggest challenge was Christmas itself. Many firefighters were out of town celebrating the holiday. However, a fire of this size calls for man power right away. Fortunately, six neighboring fire departments came to help.

Today the property looks like this – rebuilt and back in business.

“At the end of the day, we got the fire out,” said Harstad. “They’ve since rebuilt.”

We know now that it was an electrical fire.

When we first broke this story, we didn’t know how many animals died in the fire.

Now, Harstad says around 2,000 animals died that Christmas. However, many animals survived, thanks to hardworking firefighters always ready to respond, even on holidays.

The owner of the hog farm declined our request for an on-camera interview, but says he’s glad that everyone was okay.