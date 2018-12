Authorities Say 25-Year-Old Aberdeen Man Died in Rollover

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a man who died in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Aberdeen.

The Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Tyler Fischer, of Aberdeen, died when he failed to negotiate an intersection Tuesday morning and his vehicle went into a ditch and rolled.

Fischer was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.