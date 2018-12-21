Authorities Warning Residents of Social Security Phone Scam

KDLT Newsroom,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office is warning residents about a social security scam making the rounds.

The caller will tell you that your social security number has been linked to a crime involving drugs or sending money out of the country illegally.

The caller says the social security number is blocked and requires a free to reactivate it.  They also ask you to confirm the number.

Authorities say the Social Security Administration will never call and ask you to confirm your number or require a fee.

