City’s Deer Management Program to Remove 60 Deer This Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls officials say they plan to remove 60 deer from city limits as part of an annual deer management program.

Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeYoung says the annual program helps keep the deer population healthier, as well as, manages the car vs deer collisions. DeYoung says there has been a total of 125 collisions with deer in 2018.

The city will be removing the deer from December 26th through February 28th. DeYoung says they will be focusing on populations in the areas East of I-229 on Rice Street, 60th Street North, and South of I-229 between Minnesota, Cliff and Southeastern Avenues.

The deer meat harvested throughout the program is donated to food banks through a partnership with Sportsmen Against Hunger.

DeYoung says since 2015, they have donated 5,000 pounds of deer meat to food banks.