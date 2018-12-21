Gustaf’s Greenery Closing its Doors After 45 Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A popular flower shop is closing its doors after more than four decades in Sioux Falls. The owner isn’t sad about the retirement – instead he’s reflecting what the past 45 years have meant.

Since 1973 Gustafs Greenery’s been bringing a slice of happiness or comfort to thousands of people.

“We’re lucky. We’re a lucky bunch of people,” says Co-owner Pat Gustaf.

Gustaf announced last week that after 45 years the greenery’s door is closing.

“Now in 2018 it’s just time. It’s time that we do other things. Time to retire,” says Gustaf.

Gustaf says he’s going to miss his clients and bringing happiness to families, and he has a message to those who’ve stepped through his doors.

“How grateful I am for their friendship business is business, but I got friends out of it. Friends all over the city,” says Gustaf.

Those friends include lifelong client Lois Usselman.

“It’s been here for so many years and people counted on them. They put the best quality and they had great designers, so it’ll be a real loss for the community,” says Usselman.

Gustaf has health issues including cancer.

After years of working he’s ready to hang it up, but he never thought the day would come.

“Absolutely not I thought I would die behind my design bench,” says Gustaf.

From every Mother’s Day and Christmas to birthdays and funerals Gustaf hasn’t missed a beat. He doesn’t even know what to do with himself in retirement.

“What am I going to do next February 14th? What am I going to do? I’ve worked every Valentine’s Day since I was 20,” says Gustaf.

Gustaf says the store’s been crazy busy since the closing announcement.

“I’m glad they’re here, and I’m glad they’re taking my stuff. But its bitter sweet you know what am I going to do after this. I don’t know,” says Gustaf.

Much of the merchandise in the store is 75% off. It’s set to close on the 27th.

Gustaf adds that he will continue to be involved in the annual lions pancake feed where he’s well known for attending.