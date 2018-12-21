Indiana Rallies To Cost Coyote Women Game & Likely Ranking

USD's 10-Game Win Streak Snapped In 68-60 Loss

GUAYNABO, PR—Indiana used a second-half surge to snap South Dakota’s 10-game winning streak. The Hoosiers topped the Coyotes 68-60 in the final game of the Puerto Rico Classic inside Mario Morales Coliseum.

South Dakota (12-2) wraps up the program’s best nonconference record in NCAA Division I. Indiana (11-1) also entered the Puerto Rico Classic receiving votes in the AP poll.

“Tonight’s game was a battle that unfortunately did not go our way,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Our young ladies played extremely hard and we will not only learn, but improve from this game.

“We are so fortunate to represent an institution that gives us the opportunity to travel to some pretty special places and this trip to Puerto Rico has been a great experience for our team.”

Coyote sophomore guard Chloe Lamb recorded a season high 18 points, matching the same point total in the only other Big Ten game of her career (Michigan State). Lamb added three assists, three rebounds and a pair of steals. This marks Lamb’s first time leading the Coyotes in scoring this season, giving South Dakota seven different leading scorers in 14 nonconference games.

Finishing just shy of a double-double was senior guard Allison Arens with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Indiana was led by Ali Patberg, a transfer from defending national champion Notre Dame, with 25 points. She scored 18 of her points in the second half. Junior Brenna Wise and senior Kym Royster added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

South Dakota jumped out to a 22-13 lead in the first quarter, knocking down four of their seven 3-pointers during the opening frame.

The Coyotes held onto a 34-26 lead at the half, but the Hoosiers came out with a 15-5 run in the third quarter to take a two-point lead.

A 3-point play by sophomore guard Monica Arens, who finished with eight points, gave the Coyotes a 50-49 advantage with eight minutes remaining. Seven unanswered points by the Hoosiers drew Indiana’s lead out to nine, 62-53.

Junior guard Ciara Duffy knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 63-58 with 50 seconds left on the clock. South Dakota got six more shot attempts in the final minute, but the Coyotes couldn’t get any field goals to fall. All of the remaining points came from the charity stripe with Indiana winning 68-60.

South Dakota shot 29 percent (18-of-62) for the contest while Indiana made 42 percent (21-of-50) from the floor.

“Our nonconference slate was built to not only challenge us but help us prepare for the rigors of the Summit League,” said Plitzuweit. “We look forward to enjoying some time with family and friends over Christmas and then returning to prepare for conference play.”

The Coyotes begin Summit League play at North Dakota State on Sunday, Dec. 30, in Fargo, North Dakota.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics