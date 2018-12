Lincoln Rallies At Roosevelt For Thrilling Win

Patriots Overcome Loss Of Leading Scorer To Win 44-42

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Despite losing leading scorer Jared Jaros to injury early in the third and falling behind host Roosevelt by seven points in the fourth quarter, the Lincoln Patriots stormed back to stun their crosstown rivals 44-42 in prep boy’s basketball action on Friday night in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!