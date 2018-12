O’Gorman Crushes Pierre To Pick Up First Win Of The Season

Knights Win 77-40

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After a pair of hard luck losses to in-city rivals, the O’Gorman Knights got off the schneid in a big way by crushing Pierre 77-40 on Friday afternoon in boy’s prep basketball action in Sioux Falls. Akoi Akoi led the Knights with 17 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!