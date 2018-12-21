One Man Drowns, Another Rescued After Ice Fishing Accident

Courtesy: Lake Preston Volunteer Fire Department

LAKE PRESTON, S.D. – One person drowned after a fishing accident in Kingsbury County Friday.

The Sheriff’s office says two men were ice fishing at Lake Whitewood around 9:30 Friday morning when they fell into the water. One of the victims drowned and the other was rescued.

Authorities are not releasing names at this time.

Several agencies including the Codington County Dive and Rescue Team responded to the call.

The Kingsbury Sheriff’s Office is asking ice fishers to take extreme caution while out on the ice.