Santa’s Helper

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s that time of year to write a letter to Santa. One Sioux Falls man has a very important job in helping get those letters to the North Pole for Christmas.

John Myer’s house in Sioux Falls has a very special mailbox out front. It’s Santa’s mailbox.

This time of year is very busy for Santa, so he relies on his Christmas helper to collect his letters.

“Dear Santa, I have been good. I’ve worked hard at school. A few of the good things I have done are play with my sister, share my candy, and clean my room,” said Myers, as he reads a letter.

Myers has been Santa’s helper the past two years.

“We love Christmas. We wanted to kind of give back to the community, do something fun,” said Myers.

He takes your letters. He checks them twice. He makes sure they are all ready for Santa. Myers loves reading the letters.

“You go through a lot of different emotions.”

Some are sweet. Others are thoughtful.

“The best thing that I’ve seen in the Christmas cards though is when say they don’t ask for themselves. They ask for something for their family too.”

Myers really enjoys his job

“Just hearing some of the wishes that they have on their letters here.”

He wants you to know your cards are in good hands. This is a job he takes very seriously.

“Doing something that’s going to bring a smile to a child’s face that maybe they haven’t experienced before through a letter instead of through email or digital. Actually writing in to Santa,” said Myers.

So far he’s checked 112 letters and will make sure each one gets to the North Pole this holiday season

There’s still time to write a letter to Santa. You can drop them off at his Sioux Falls mailbox: 1819 South Hawthorne Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD. Santa even writes back.