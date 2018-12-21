Scoreboard Friday, December 21st

Scores For Friday, December 21, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21ST, 2018
NBA
San Antonio 124, Timberwolves 98

NBA G-League
Winter Showcase @ Las Vegas, NV
Skyforce 114, Maine 93

Women’s College Basketball
Indiana 68, USD 60

Dakota Wesleyan 74, St. Francis 51

Men’s College Basketball
Southern Miss 66, USD 60

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 67, Waverly-South Shore 28

Beresford 50, Chester 47

Bridgewater-Emery 74, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36

Canistota 58, Elk Point-Jefferson 49

Colman-Egan 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22

Colome 46, Freeman Academy/Marion 45

DeSmet 51, Arlington 47

Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Estelline/Hendricks 33

Deubrook 60, Lake Preston 47

Harding County 58, Edgemont 53

Highmore-Harrold 53, Wessington Springs 34

Ipswich 48, Florence/Henry 44

Jones County 65, Burke 48

Lemmon 61, Belle Fourche 51

Lyman 64, Stanley County 60

Milbank 60, Webster 59

Mobridge-Pollock 78, Sisseton 76, OT

Sioux Falls Lincoln 44, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 77, Pierre 40

Sturgis Brown 56, Lead-Deadwood 34

Sully Buttes 72, Wall 35

Timber Lake 58, Faith 42

Tiospa Zina Tribal 69, Redfield/Doland 53

Tri-State, N.D. 59, Great Plains Lutheran 44

Upton, Wyo. 63, New Underwood 21

Watertown 51, Aberdeen Central 33

Winner 71, Parkston 42

Yankton 68, Harrisburg 59

Boyden-Hull 63, Sheldon 39

Okoboji, Milford 69, West Lyon, Inwood 61

Rock Valley 75, Sioux Center 70

Spirit Lake 74, PAC-LM 58

Jackson County Central 93, Windom 86

Luverne 87, Fulda 45

Minneota Tournament

First Round

Lakeview 63, Heron Lake-Okabena 49

Minneota 71, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 62

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 38, Watertown 37

Belle Fourche 65, Lemmon 40

Bridgewater-Emery 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44

Burke 63, Jones County 29

Colome 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 34

Edgemont 38, Harding County 33

Faith 69, Timber Lake 47

Highmore-Harrold 59, Wessington Springs 32

Ipswich 48, Florence/Henry 31

Mobridge-Pollock 61, Sisseton 37

New Underwood 54, Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 21

Parker 42, Elk Point-Jefferson 37

Redfield/Doland 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39

Sioux Falls Christian 65, Wagner 34

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Pierre 47

Sturgis Brown 44, Lead-Deadwood 29

Sunshine Bible Academy 49, Iroquois 34

Winner 68, Parkston 48

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 61, Wilmot 41

Boyden-Hull 69, Sheldon 38

George-Little Rock 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 44

Okoboji, Milford 53, West Lyon, Inwood 38

Spirit Lake 45, PAC-LM 23

Hills-Beaver Creek 72, Southwest Minnesota Christian 54

Luverne 82, Heron Lake-Okabena 18

Windom 61, Jackson County Central 56

Isle Tournament
Minneota 76, Isle 16

