Scoreboard Friday, December 21st
NBA
San Antonio 124, Timberwolves 98
NBA G-League
Winter Showcase @ Las Vegas, NV
Skyforce 114, Maine 93
Women’s College Basketball
Indiana 68, USD 60
Dakota Wesleyan 74, St. Francis 51
Men’s College Basketball
Southern Miss 66, USD 60
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 67, Waverly-South Shore 28
Beresford 50, Chester 47
Bridgewater-Emery 74, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36
Canistota 58, Elk Point-Jefferson 49
Colman-Egan 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22
Colome 46, Freeman Academy/Marion 45
DeSmet 51, Arlington 47
Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Estelline/Hendricks 33
Deubrook 60, Lake Preston 47
Harding County 58, Edgemont 53
Highmore-Harrold 53, Wessington Springs 34
Ipswich 48, Florence/Henry 44
Jones County 65, Burke 48
Lemmon 61, Belle Fourche 51
Lyman 64, Stanley County 60
Milbank 60, Webster 59
Mobridge-Pollock 78, Sisseton 76, OT
Sioux Falls Lincoln 44, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 77, Pierre 40
Sturgis Brown 56, Lead-Deadwood 34
Sully Buttes 72, Wall 35
Timber Lake 58, Faith 42
Tiospa Zina Tribal 69, Redfield/Doland 53
Tri-State, N.D. 59, Great Plains Lutheran 44
Upton, Wyo. 63, New Underwood 21
Watertown 51, Aberdeen Central 33
Winner 71, Parkston 42
Yankton 68, Harrisburg 59
Boyden-Hull 63, Sheldon 39
Okoboji, Milford 69, West Lyon, Inwood 61
Rock Valley 75, Sioux Center 70
Spirit Lake 74, PAC-LM 58
Jackson County Central 93, Windom 86
Luverne 87, Fulda 45
Minneota Tournament
First Round
Lakeview 63, Heron Lake-Okabena 49
Minneota 71, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 62
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 38, Watertown 37
Belle Fourche 65, Lemmon 40
Bridgewater-Emery 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44
Burke 63, Jones County 29
Colome 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 34
Edgemont 38, Harding County 33
Faith 69, Timber Lake 47
Highmore-Harrold 59, Wessington Springs 32
Ipswich 48, Florence/Henry 31
Mobridge-Pollock 61, Sisseton 37
New Underwood 54, Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 21
Parker 42, Elk Point-Jefferson 37
Redfield/Doland 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39
Sioux Falls Christian 65, Wagner 34
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Pierre 47
Sturgis Brown 44, Lead-Deadwood 29
Sunshine Bible Academy 49, Iroquois 34
Winner 68, Parkston 48
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 61, Wilmot 41
Boyden-Hull 69, Sheldon 38
George-Little Rock 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 44
Okoboji, Milford 53, West Lyon, Inwood 38
Spirit Lake 45, PAC-LM 23
Hills-Beaver Creek 72, Southwest Minnesota Christian 54
Luverne 82, Heron Lake-Okabena 18
Windom 61, Jackson County Central 56
Isle Tournament
Minneota 76, Isle 16