SD Health Officials Confirm First Case of AFM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota health officials are reporting the state’s first case of a serious medical condition that has been targeting kids.

Officials say an adult had a mild respiratory illness with a fever, before being hospitalized with muscle weakness. Other symptoms include facial droops, difficulty swallowing and slurred speech.

The condition is most often diagnosed in children.

This year there have been 165 confirmed cases of AFM in 36 states.