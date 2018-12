Three A Magic Number For Yankton In Championship Rematch Win Over Harrisburg

Bucks Improve To 5-0 With 68-59 Win

YANKTON, S.D. — The Yankton Bucks made eleven three point shots to power past Harrisburg 68-59 in a rematch of the AA Boy’s Basketball State Championship (won by Yankton 39-37 last March) on Friday evening in Sioux Falls. The top-ranked Bucks improve to 5-0 with the victory.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!