Yankton Looks To Be In Better Position For Title Defense

Bucks Won AA Championship As 11th Seed Last Year

YANKTON, S.D. — For the first time since defeating them 39-37 in the AA Boy’s Basketball State Championship game last March, the Yankton Bucks will meet the Harrisburg Tigers in Yankton this evening.

You can forgive Bucks fans if some of them are still reveling in the glory of last year’s state championship, their first in 40 years. It’s easy to forget that Yankton took a hard road to that title, losing seven games, going on the road for the Sweet 16 and winning it all as the 11th seed.

This year’s Bucks want to better position themselves come March and are off to a 4-0 start.