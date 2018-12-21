Zach Zenner Could See More Carries Against Home State Vikings

SDSU Alum Playing Well In Detroit

DETROIT, MI — Before he wore the blue and yellow at South Dakota State, Zach Zenner grew up a Minnesota Vikings fan in Eagan.

This week Zach’s got a chance to help deal a crippling blow to his hometown team’s playoff hopes.

After initially being cut following an injury and returning to the Detroit Lions on November 9th, the SDSU alum has steadily seen more playing time. Over the last two weeks he’s carried 22 times for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Zenner figures to get even more carries this week against the Vikings with Detroit’s second round draft pick, Kerryon Johnson, out due to injury. It could open the door for more of a role next year, though Zenner isn’t focusing on that.

The Vikings and Lions kick off from Detroit at noon on Sunday.