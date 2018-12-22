Coyotes Take Disturbing Trends With Them Into Summit Play After Loss To Southern Miss

Shooting & Second Half Struggles Plagued Non-Conference Play

VERMILLION, S.D. — Homecourt advantage couldn’t carry the Coytoes to a win over Southern Miss last night.

Up 34-29 at half, USD went cold in the second half, shooting just 33 percent and losing 66-60. USD falls to 6-7 in non-conference play and takes some disturbing trends with them into Summit League play. Shooting and second half struggles have cost the team dearly in their first 13 games, and they were quite candid in assessing those issues after the USM loss.

The Coyotes open Summit League play on Friday at NDSU.