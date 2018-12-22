Montana Snaps SDSU’s 26-Game Homecourt Win Streak

Jackrabbit Men Lose Non-Conference Finale 85-74

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State saw its 26-game home winning streak come to an end Saturday at Frost Arena, falling 85-74 to Montana in its final nonconference game of the season.

SDSU (10-5) shot 45.5 percent as a team, but saw Montana hit 28-of-49 from the field with 11 3-pointers.

Mike Daum led all scorers with 33 points, adding 15 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

Skyler Flatten tallied 15 points while Tevin King and David Jenkins each had 12. Tevin King added six rebounds and dished three assists, second on the team behind Owen King (four assists).

SDSU and Montana traded punches throughout, though Montana used a 22-11 rebounding advantage in the first half to establish itself in the opening 20 minutes,turning 11 offensive boards into a 12-4 advantage in first-half, second chance points.

Back-and-forth early, State took an 11-9 lead on a Flatten dunk at 13:08, but over the next three minutes saw the Grizzlies break out on a 10-2 run to go up six (19-13).

SDSU used free throws to stay within striking distance until 7:20, when Daum sank two more from the charity stripe and sparked the Jacks on a 14-3 run (ending with 10 consecutive) as State went up 31-27 near the under-four break.

The teams returned to trading buckets the rest of the half, but a late burst from Montana sent SDSU to the locker room trailing, 42-36.

Daum started the second-half scoring with a 3, but Montana responded with six straight to go up nine (48-39) and put the Jacks down double figures at 13:07 (57-46). State climbed back within seven (64-57) over the next five minutes and made it a four-point game with just under six minutes to play, but a comeback wasn’t in the cards as Montana held off the charge to end SDSU’s claim to the nation’s longest active home-winning streak.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 1-5 all-time against Montana.

The Jackrabbits have held the nation’s longest active home winning streak twice in the last six years. SDSU won 30 consecutive from Jan. 29, 2011 to Nov. 24, 2013 and prior to tonight, had not lost in Frost since Dec. 28, 2016. Both streaks were ended by Montana. The Jackrabbits also won 34 consecutive games from Jan. 30, 2014 to that Dec. 28 loss, a streak that ended as the nation’s second-longest active streak.

Despite the loss, SDSU continues to hold the nation’s best winning percentage at home since 2011-12 (.940)

Mike Daum entered tonight’s game tied for 40th on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list with 2,578 career points. He is now 31st on the list with 2,611 points, passing Joe Dumars and Jimmer Fredette (among others) in tonight’s game.

SDSU posted a 10-win nonconference record for the second-straight season under T.J. Otzelberger after entering conference play at 12-5 in 2017-18.

Up Next

South Dakota State opens Summit League play Dec. 28 at Western Illinois. Tipoff from Macomb, Illinois is 4:30 p.m., following the women’s game.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics