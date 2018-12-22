Racing Community Helps Restore I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D.- Although I-90 Speedway has been closed for three years, they can still count on their racing community for support. Race fans and drivers who are eager for I-90 Speedway to open back up spent Saturday morning helping restore the track.

Drivers and fans are excited for I-90 Speedway to open back up.

“Oh it’s huge,” said Driver, Troy Schreurs.

They are willing to do whatever they can to help with the process.

“The word has definitely got out that we would like some volunteer help and the racing family has come together again to help us with this project and we are extremely humbled by it, said Rod Pattison, General Manager of I-90 Speedway.

“Kind of took it for granted how good we had it until we lost it and now everybody realized how good it was and that’s why you see all these people out here helping to get this place back going,” said Schreurs.

Volunteers helped remove existing bleachers to make room for new ones. These are the original bleachers from when the track was built in 1976.

“Frankly they are dilapidated, so we are in the process today of taking all these bleachers out. Anything that’s wood bleachers and the frames are all coming out. We’re going to redo all the dirt work and then we are in the process of getting bids for remanufactured seating, aluminum seating,” said Pattison.

They plan to put 2,500 new seats in for the fans.

For many drivers this speedway is special, which is why many of them showed up to help.

“It’s my home track, you know I’ve raced here forever,” said Schreurs.

They all say they’ll stop at nothing to see the track come back to life.

“We just kind of feel it’s part of our duty to put in our effort to help see it succeed. Kind of make it the people’s race track,” said Schreurs.

Fans are just as excited and also showed up to help.

“Racing is like a family. Between the drivers and the fans, there’s nothing like it. Coming out here there’s such a camaraderie and that’s something Sioux Falls needs right now,” said Fan, Brian Walker.

Volunteers say they don’t mind a little work if that’s what it takes to get their race track back.

I-90 Speedway still has a long way to go before opening back up. They plan to have a few more volunteer work days throughout the year, that they’ll announce through their Facebook page.