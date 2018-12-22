Scoreboard Saturday, December 22nd

Scores for Saturday, December 22, 2018
Mark Ovenden,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 22ND, 2018
NHL
Dallas 2, Wild 1 (*Final in OT)

Men’s College Basketball
Montana 85, SDSU 74

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 55

Swiftel Classic
Alcester-Hudson 54, Iroquois 50

Sioux Valley 89, Canby 40

Howard 60, Centerville 25

Minneota Tournament
Championship
Minneota 85, Lakeview 70

Third Place
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 80, Heron Lake-Okabena 60

Red Rock Central Tournament
Championship
Mountain Lake Area 58, Adrian 57

Third Place
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 65, Red Rock Central 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Red Cloud 67, Todd County 66

St. Thomas More 48, Hill City 37

Swiftel Classic

Canistota 54, Alcester-Hudson 30

Sioux Valley 54, Webster 37

West Central 66, Canby 36

Deuel 56, Gayville-Volin 41

Florence/Henry 68, Centerville 27

High School Wrestling
Floyd Farrand Invitational
Team Standings
1.  Watertown (208.5)

2.  Sturgis (188)

3.  Harrisburg (158)

4.  Brandon Valley (123)

5.  Roosevelt (113)

MCM Invitational
Team Standings
1.  Canton (291.5)

2.  Winner (213.5)

3.  Burke/Gregory (168.5)

4.  Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (162.5)

5.  McCook Central/Montrose (140)

H.S. Gymnastics
Winter Wonderland
1.  Wagner/Bon Homme (126)

2.  Vermillion (125.65)

3.  West Central/Montrose (119.9)

4.  Hot Springs (119.75)

5.  Washington (118.85)

