Scoreboard Saturday, December 22nd
Scores for Saturday, December 22, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 22ND, 2018
NHL
Dallas 2, Wild 1 (*Final in OT)
Men’s College Basketball
Montana 85, SDSU 74
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 55
Swiftel Classic
Alcester-Hudson 54, Iroquois 50
Sioux Valley 89, Canby 40
Howard 60, Centerville 25
Minneota Tournament
Championship
Minneota 85, Lakeview 70
Third Place
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 80, Heron Lake-Okabena 60
Red Rock Central Tournament
Championship
Mountain Lake Area 58, Adrian 57
Third Place
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 65, Red Rock Central 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Red Cloud 67, Todd County 66
St. Thomas More 48, Hill City 37
Swiftel Classic
Canistota 54, Alcester-Hudson 30
Sioux Valley 54, Webster 37
West Central 66, Canby 36
Deuel 56, Gayville-Volin 41
Florence/Henry 68, Centerville 27
High School Wrestling
Floyd Farrand Invitational
Team Standings
1. Watertown (208.5)
2. Sturgis (188)
3. Harrisburg (158)
4. Brandon Valley (123)
5. Roosevelt (113)
MCM Invitational
Team Standings
1. Canton (291.5)
2. Winner (213.5)
3. Burke/Gregory (168.5)
4. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (162.5)
5. McCook Central/Montrose (140)
H.S. Gymnastics
Winter Wonderland
1. Wagner/Bon Homme (126)
2. Vermillion (125.65)
3. West Central/Montrose (119.9)
4. Hot Springs (119.75)
5. Washington (118.85)