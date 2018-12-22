Sioux Falls Businesses Hand Out Free Christmas Dinners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Four-hundred families have a meal for Christmas thanks to several businesses in Sioux Falls. This is the second year the Sioux Falls companies: Five Guys Burgers, Taco John’s and Wheel City Auto partnered up to hand out meals in the community. They bought the meals using money from their change boxes. The dinners include a 10 pound frozen turkey, a half-gallon of milk, and all the ingredients for a traditional Christmas meal. Anyone in the community was welcome to stop by and pick one up. Volunteers say seeing the smiles on peoples faces makes handing out meals worth it.

“There’s a lot of families that struggle and we like to give back to our community as much as we can and this is just one way to come together to do that,” said Christine Riedel, Operations Manager at Taco John’s.

Santa also made an appearance, greeting people as they picked up their meals.