Skyforce Stomp Maine For Perfect Winter Showcase Finish

Sioux Falls Leaves Las Vegas With 114-94 Win

LAS VEGAS, NV – The Sioux Falls Skyforce wrapped up Day Three of the 2018 MGM Resorts NBA G League Winter Showcase with a 114-94 win over the Maine Red Claws.

Sioux Falls forward Jarnell Stokes went 11-of-14 from the field for 24 points and had nine rebounds in the matchup. Raphiael Putney came off the bench for 19 points and 10 boards. The victory improves the Skyforce to 13-7 on the season.

Maine guard Justin Bibbs was the standout for the Red Claws, netting 24 points and dishing out five assists. Maine now stands at 5-13 after the loss.

-Recap Courtesy NBA G-League