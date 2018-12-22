The 10th Annual Mitchell Hunger Tree

MITCHELL, SD- We’ve been told that eating our vegetables and fruits every day will help us maintain a healthy lifestyle. However, sometimes these healthier options can be expensive and cause some to eat cheaper, less nutritious foods, or even go hungry.

“Food insecurity isn’t something that is not happening. It is something that happens, especially amongst our senior citizens,” says Community Services Director for the City of Mitchell Jessica Pickett.

According to “Move For Hunger,” one in eleven senior citizens face hunger each day. In order to prevent food insecurity, the City of Mitchell puts up a Hunger Tree representing seniors in the community who are in need of nutritious meals.

Pickett explains, “A lot of people, especially seniors, do have food insecurity because they are not able to afford a nutritious meal. These meet all those requirements. They’re getting their fruit, their vegetables, and their grains. They’re getting all the nutrients that they need.”

The Hunger Tree in the James Valley Community Center has ornaments with names on them to represent someone who is in need of a meal. People can take one and bring back a monetary donation to center towards meal tickets. This ticket is worth 40 meals.

“We really try to help our participants that are here in our Mitchell area. We serve over 61,000 meals a year. Several of those are unable to afford meals, so by providing this hunger tree we’re able to give free food to those who can’t afford them,” says Pickett.

The tree has been at the community center since Veteran’s Day and will be there until January. Even after the tree is down, there are still additional funds leftover. This means that people who aren’t on the tree but need a meal will not go hungry.

The tree was so successful that they were able to double their original goal. The senior citizens will receive their meal ticket with a Christmas card sometime next week.