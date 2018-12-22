The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Giving Tree

SIOUX FALLS, SD- There’s another unique Christmas tree in Sioux Falls. This one helps to make sure animals and staff at the humane society have everything they need to operate.

The tree is at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. It has paw prints on it, each with a list of needs printed on the back. This is the 5th year the Sioux Falls Area Humane society has put up a giving tree, and one of the most needed item for the shelter is always: food.

“We go through 8,000-9,000 lbs a month, so we go through a ton of food. That’s a consistent need for us. We use strictly the Purina brand. So the Purina Puppy

Chow, which is in a blue dog. The dog chow’s in a green bag, Cat Complete,” says Special Events Coordinator Allison Wyant.

The donations can be placed under the tree or dropped into the donation bin until the end of December.