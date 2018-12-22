Through Program Changes Jackrabbit Dominance At Frost Remains

SDSU Men Are 95-5 At Frost Arena Since 2011-12

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State men’s basketball team has the longest active homecourt win streak in college basketball with 26 consecutive victories at Frost Arena. One of the last times that SDSU had a run like this was in 2013 when their streak was ended at 30 by the Montana Grizzlies.

Who just so happen to be tonight’s opponent.

The preseason favorites in the Big Sky and Summit League tip off at 7 PM in the non-conference finale. It’s been nearly two full years since the Rabbits last lost in the friendly confines of Frost Arena, which is certainly no surprise with Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Trophy Candidate Mike Daum leading the way.

But dating back to their first NCAA Tournament team in 2011-12, the Jacks are an amazing 95-5 at home over the last eight seasons. Skyler Flatten has seen quite a bit of those wins, and the sixth year senior from Clark/Willow Lake says it’s all helped build an entirely different attitude and confidence since his first day on campus.