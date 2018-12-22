Watertown Wins 44th Floyd Farrand Invitational
Meet Trimmed To One Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Though it was only a one day affair this year the 44th Floyd Farrand Invitational wasn’t short on action on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls, with the Watertown Arrows taking the team championship. Full results are listed below.
High School Wrestling
Floyd Farrand Invitational
Team Standings
1. Watertown (208.5)
2. Sturgis (188)
3. Harrisburg (158)
4. Brandon Valley (123)
5. Roosevelt (113)
Individual Results
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Quincy Hulverson of Tea Area
- 2nd Place – Kaden Olson of Sturgis
- 3rd Place – Connor Hanson of Watertown
- 4th Place – Jagger Tyler of Wagner
- 5th Place – Michael Huscher of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 6th Place – Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
- 7th Place – Jacob Wolfe of Brandon Valley
- 8th Place – Porter Neugebauer of Parkston
1st Place Match
- Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 16-0, Fr. over Kaden Olson (Sturgis) 17-4, Fr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
- Connor Hanson (Watertown) 14-7, Fr. over Jagger Tyler (Wagner) 5-2, 8th. (Dec 7-6)
5th Place Match
- Michael Huscher (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 15-7, So. over Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 9-9, 7th. (Fall 0:51)
7th Place Match
- Jacob Wolfe (Brandon Valley) 8-6, So. over Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 6-10, 8th. (Dec 8-4)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kelton Olson of Sturgis
- 2nd Place – Alex Mentzer of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 3rd Place – Connor Schneider of Watertown
- 4th Place – Connor Eimers of Tea Area
- 5th Place – Riley Roberts of Wagner
- 6th Place – Barrett Schneck of Milbank
- 7th Place – Clayton Donovan of Spearfish
- 8th Place – Nate Sprenkle of Sioux Falls OGorman
1st Place Match
- Kelton Olson (Sturgis) 20-5, Fr. over Alex Mentzer (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 18-3, 8th. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Connor Schneider (Watertown) 17-3, So. over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 11-2, Fr. (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match
- Riley Roberts (Wagner) 7-6, 7th. over Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 8-8, 8th. (For.)
7th Place Match
- Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 9-8, Fr. over Nate Sprenkle (Sioux Falls OGorman) 6-8, So. (Dec 6-1)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jacob Wood of Sturgis
- 2nd Place – Ty Althoff of Watertown
- 3rd Place – Connor Klinkhammer of Brookings
- 4th Place – Lance Soukup of Wagner
- 5th Place – Jagger Gribble of Harrisburg
- 6th Place – Asher Eidem of Sioux Falls Washington
- 7th Place – Trevor Welch of Tea Area
- 8th Place – Caleb Kenable of Sioux Falls OGorman
1st Place Match
- Jacob Wood (Sturgis) 19-2, Sr. over Ty Althoff (Watertown) 16-1, Jr. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
- Connor Klinkhammer (Brookings) 6-3, Sr. over Lance Soukup (Wagner) 10-4, Jr. (For.)
5th Place Match
- Jagger Gribble (Harrisburg) 8-9, Fr. over Asher Eidem (Sioux Falls Washington) 4-9, Fr. (Fall 0:34)
7th Place Match
- Trevor Welch (Tea Area) 3-12, So. over Caleb Kenable (Sioux Falls OGorman) 2-6, Fr. (Dec 9-2)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Beau Beavers of Sioux Falls OGorman
- 2nd Place – Hayden Pierret of Garretson
- 3rd Place – Jarrett Rueb of Vermillion
- 4th Place – Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner
- 5th Place – Mason Stoick of Watertown
- 6th Place – Jacob Marshall of Harrisburg
- 7th Place – Nolan Archer of Brookings
- 8th Place – Eli Leonhardt of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Beau Beavers (Sioux Falls OGorman) 14-1, So. over Hayden Pierret (Garretson) 10-1, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jarrett Rueb (Vermillion) 9-1, Sr. over Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 10-5, So. (For.)
5th Place Match
- Mason Stoick (Watertown) 15-4, Jr. over Jacob Marshall (Harrisburg) 6-6, Jr. (SV-1 7-5)
7th Place Match
- Nolan Archer (Brookings) 8-6, So. over Eli Leonhardt (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 10-7, So. (Dec 7-2)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kobi Terpstra of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Riley Williams of Lennox
- 3rd Place – Aaron Ideker of Sioux Falls OGorman
- 4th Place – Jaxson Waugh of Watertown
- 5th Place – Max Johnson of Harrisburg
- 6th Place – Ryne Whisler of Vermillion
- 7th Place – Dan Momotic of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 8th Place – Koby Bartels of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Kobi Terpstra (Brandon Valley) 13-1, Jr. over Riley Williams (Lennox) 16-3, Jr. (MD 10-0)
3rd Place Match
- Aaron Ideker (Sioux Falls OGorman) 15-4, Jr. over Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) 16-4, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match
- Max Johnson (Harrisburg) 12-8, Sr. over Ryne Whisler (Vermillion) 8-4, Sr. (Fall 1:43)
7th Place Match
- Dan Momotic (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 9-8, So. over Koby Bartels (Brookings) 5-5, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Lucus Anglin of Vermillion
- 2nd Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Jaetin DeCou of Lennox
- 4th Place – Max Sailor of Spearfish
- 5th Place – Mac Young of Watertown
- 6th Place – Josh Brunz of Sioux Falls OGorman
- 7th Place – Jaxon Bowes of Brookings
- 8th Place – Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg
1st Place Match
- Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 14-1, Jr. over Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 14-1, So. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jaetin DeCou (Lennox) 17-3, Sr. over Max Sailor (Spearfish) 13-5, So. (MD 13-2)
5th Place Match
- Mac Young (Watertown) 14-4, Fr. over Josh Brunz (Sioux Falls OGorman) 7-9, So. (Fall 3:33)
7th Place Match
- Jaxon Bowes (Brookings) 8-7, Fr. over Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 8-8, Fr. (Dec 3-1)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Eli Kadoun of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 2nd Place – Tyson Stoebner of Lennox
- 3rd Place – Reese Jacobs of Sturgis
- 4th Place – Kiet Gilberts of Tea Area
- 5th Place – Dylan Hage of Harrisburg
- 6th Place – Mason Schroeder of Vermillion
- 7th Place – Grant Wirkus of Watertown
- 8th Place – Dominic Abraham of Garretson
1st Place Match
- Eli Kadoun (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 15-0, Jr. over Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 14-5, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 16-8, 8th. over Kiet Gilberts (Tea Area) 9-5, Jr. (Fall 4:22)
5th Place Match
- Dylan Hage (Harrisburg) 11-7, Jr. over Mason Schroeder (Vermillion) 5-7, Sr. (Fall 2:38)
7th Place Match
- Grant Wirkus (Watertown) 3-2, Sr. over Dominic Abraham (Garretson) 10-6, So. (Fall 1:00)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jake Werner of Watertown
- 2nd Place – Tanner Swab of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 3rd Place – Jack Smith of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Jack Kratz of Vermillion
- 5th Place – Justin Burnham of Sturgis
- 6th Place – Preston Nedved of Wagner
- 7th Place – Jace Jones of Harrisburg
- 8th Place – Dillon Schneck of Milbank
1st Place Match
- Jake Werner (Watertown) 17-1, Sr. over Tanner Swab (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 9-5, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jack Smith (Brandon Valley) 11-8, Jr. over Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 13-6, Fr. (MD 9-0)
5th Place Match
- Justin Burnham (Sturgis) 14-9, Jr. over Preston Nedved (Wagner) 7-8, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
- Jace Jones (Harrisburg) 6-7, So. over Dillon Schneck (Milbank) 6-12, Jr. (Fall 2:56)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Lucas Bietz of Parkston
- 2nd Place – Wren Jacobs of Sturgis
- 3rd Place – Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Logan Bowes of Brookings
- 5th Place – Mason Schoenhard of Harrisburg
- 6th Place – Lexan Thorson of Watertown
- 7th Place – Cole Ebert of Tea Area
- 8th Place – Jordan Dahl of Sioux Falls OGorman
1st Place Match
- Lucas Bietz (Parkston) 11-1, Sr. over Wren Jacobs (Sturgis) 16-3, So. (Inj. 4:27)
3rd Place Match
- Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 18-1, Fr. over Logan Bowes (Brookings) 13-3, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
- Mason Schoenhard (Harrisburg) 11-8, Sr. over Lexan Thorson (Watertown) 12-7, So. (Dec 1-0)
7th Place Match
- Cole Ebert (Tea Area) 4-12, Jr. over Jordan Dahl (Sioux Falls OGorman) 9-6, Jr. (For.)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ryan Meyer of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place – Collin Becker of Dakota Valley
- 3rd Place – Sam Stroup of Watertown
- 4th Place – Brett Konst of Sturgis
- 5th Place – Jorey Sorenson of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place – Toby Schneck of Milbank
- 7th Place – Elijah Zuniga of Spearfish
- 8th Place – Jacob Murphy of Sioux Falls Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Ryan Meyer (Harrisburg) 14-1, Sr. over Collin Becker (Dakota Valley) 8-5, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
- Sam Stroup (Watertown) 16-2, Jr. over Brett Konst (Sturgis) 14-9, Jr. (MD 14-4)
5th Place Match
- Jorey Sorenson (Brandon Valley) 13-6, Jr. over Toby Schneck (Milbank) 8-12, So. (Dec 10-4)
7th Place Match
- Elijah Zuniga (Spearfish) 9-9, Jr. over Jacob Murphy (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 10-7, Sr. (For.)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jacob Schoon of Brookings
- 2nd Place – Jayden Hartford of Watertown
- 3rd Place – PJ Parmelee of Tea Area
- 4th Place – Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place – Josh Tassler of Harrisburg
- 6th Place – Mitchell Dougherty of Vermillion
- 7th Place – Brock Schroeder of Lennox
- 8th Place – Caleb Dumke of Sioux Falls Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 14-0, Sr. over Jayden Hartford (Watertown) 12-4, Jr. (Fall 2:29)
3rd Place Match
- PJ Parmelee (Tea Area) 10-4, Jr. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 10-8, Fr. (Fall 1:43)
5th Place Match
- Josh Tassler (Harrisburg) 7-6, Jr. over Mitchell Dougherty (Vermillion) 5-3, Sr. (Fall 2:52)
7th Place Match
- Brock Schroeder (Lennox) 7-11, Sr. over Caleb Dumke (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 7-8, So. (Fall 1:31)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Joey Otta of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 2nd Place – KJ St. Pierre of Wagner
- 3rd Place – Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Slayton Neugebauer of Parkston
- 5th Place – Kobe Culver of Vermillion
- 6th Place – Connor Wirtjes of Watertown
- 7th Place – Tice McVay of Sturgis
- 8th Place – JT Panning of Tea Area
1st Place Match
- Joey Otta (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 14-1, Sr. over KJ St. Pierre (Wagner) 9-1, Jr. (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match
- Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 16-2, So. over Slayton Neugebauer (Parkston) 9-5, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Kobe Culver (Vermillion) 11-4, Jr. over Connor Wirtjes (Watertown) 12-9, So. (Fall 1:57)
7th Place Match
- Tice McVay (Sturgis) 7-10, Sr. over JT Panning (Tea Area) 9-9, Jr. (Dec 12-7)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Gus Miller of Brookings
- 2nd Place – Evan Hehr of Spearfish
- 3rd Place – Clayton Smith of Sturgis
- 4th Place – Trey Stauffacher of Harrisburg
- 5th Place – Mac Freidel of Watertown
- 6th Place – Lucas Berthelsen of Sioux Falls OGorman
- 7th Place – Gavin Marco of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 8th Place – Michael Vroman of Sioux Falls Washington
1st Place Match
- Gus Miller (Brookings) 15-1, Jr. over Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 13-5, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Clayton Smith (Sturgis) 15-10, Jr. over Trey Stauffacher (Harrisburg) 8-6, So. (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Mac Freidel (Watertown) 9-8, Sr. over Lucas Berthelsen (Sioux Falls OGorman) 5-9, Jr. (Dec 8-4)
7th Place Match
- Gavin Marco (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 9-7, So. over Michael Vroman (Sioux Falls Washington) 4-10, Fr. (TB-1 3-0)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Dawson Lensing of Wagner
- 2nd Place – Devantay Murphy of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 3rd Place – Caleb Dagel of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 4th Place – Dakota Johnson of Garretson
- 5th Place – Dylan Wetsit of Sturgis
- 6th Place – Tucker Christie of Brookings
- 7th Place – Zach Brady of Vermillion
- 8th Place – Todar Petrovic of Sioux Falls Washington
1st Place Match
- Dawson Lensing (Wagner) 11-3, Sr. over Devantay Murphy (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 5-1, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Caleb Dagel (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 6-2, Jr. over Dakota Johnson (Garretson) 10-4, Sr. (Fall 1:50)
5th Place Match
- Dylan Wetsit (Sturgis) 5-9, Sr. over Tucker Christie (Brookings) 8-8, Sr. (M. For.)
7th Place Match
- Zach Brady (Vermillion) 4-7, Fr. over Todar Petrovic (Sioux Falls Washington) 3-8, Jr. (Fall 2:06)