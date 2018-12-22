Watertown Wins 44th Floyd Farrand Invitational

Meet Trimmed To One Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Though it was only a one day affair this year the 44th Floyd Farrand Invitational wasn’t short on action on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls, with the Watertown Arrows taking the team championship. Full results are listed below.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

High School Wrestling

Floyd Farrand Invitational

Team Standings

1. Watertown (208.5)

2. Sturgis (188)

3. Harrisburg (158)

4. Brandon Valley (123)

5. Roosevelt (113)

Individual Results

106 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Quincy Hulverson of Tea Area

2nd Place – Kaden Olson of Sturgis

3rd Place – Connor Hanson of Watertown

4th Place – Jagger Tyler of Wagner

5th Place – Michael Huscher of Sioux Falls Lincoln

6th Place – Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg

7th Place – Jacob Wolfe of Brandon Valley

8th Place – Porter Neugebauer of Parkston 1st Place Match Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 16-0, Fr. over Kaden Olson (Sturgis) 17-4, Fr. (Dec 6-4) 3rd Place Match Connor Hanson (Watertown) 14-7, Fr. over Jagger Tyler (Wagner) 5-2, 8th. (Dec 7-6) 5th Place Match Michael Huscher (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 15-7, So. over Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 9-9, 7th. (Fall 0:51) 7th Place Match Jacob Wolfe (Brandon Valley) 8-6, So. over Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 6-10, 8th. (Dec 8-4)

113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Kelton Olson of Sturgis

2nd Place – Alex Mentzer of Sioux Falls Lincoln

3rd Place – Connor Schneider of Watertown

4th Place – Connor Eimers of Tea Area

5th Place – Riley Roberts of Wagner

6th Place – Barrett Schneck of Milbank

7th Place – Clayton Donovan of Spearfish

8th Place – Nate Sprenkle of Sioux Falls OGorman 1st Place Match Kelton Olson (Sturgis) 20-5, Fr. over Alex Mentzer (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 18-3, 8th. (Dec 5-1) 3rd Place Match Connor Schneider (Watertown) 17-3, So. over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 11-2, Fr. (Dec 9-3) 5th Place Match Riley Roberts (Wagner) 7-6, 7th. over Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 8-8, 8th. (For.) 7th Place Match Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 9-8, Fr. over Nate Sprenkle (Sioux Falls OGorman) 6-8, So. (Dec 6-1)

120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Jacob Wood of Sturgis

2nd Place – Ty Althoff of Watertown

3rd Place – Connor Klinkhammer of Brookings

4th Place – Lance Soukup of Wagner

5th Place – Jagger Gribble of Harrisburg

6th Place – Asher Eidem of Sioux Falls Washington

7th Place – Trevor Welch of Tea Area

8th Place – Caleb Kenable of Sioux Falls OGorman 1st Place Match Jacob Wood (Sturgis) 19-2, Sr. over Ty Althoff (Watertown) 16-1, Jr. (Dec 6-0) 3rd Place Match Connor Klinkhammer (Brookings) 6-3, Sr. over Lance Soukup (Wagner) 10-4, Jr. (For.) 5th Place Match Jagger Gribble (Harrisburg) 8-9, Fr. over Asher Eidem (Sioux Falls Washington) 4-9, Fr. (Fall 0:34) 7th Place Match Trevor Welch (Tea Area) 3-12, So. over Caleb Kenable (Sioux Falls OGorman) 2-6, Fr. (Dec 9-2)

126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Beau Beavers of Sioux Falls OGorman

2nd Place – Hayden Pierret of Garretson

3rd Place – Jarrett Rueb of Vermillion

4th Place – Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner

5th Place – Mason Stoick of Watertown

6th Place – Jacob Marshall of Harrisburg

7th Place – Nolan Archer of Brookings

8th Place – Eli Leonhardt of Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1st Place Match Beau Beavers (Sioux Falls OGorman) 14-1, So. over Hayden Pierret (Garretson) 10-1, Sr. (Dec 6-2) 3rd Place Match Jarrett Rueb (Vermillion) 9-1, Sr. over Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 10-5, So. (For.) 5th Place Match Mason Stoick (Watertown) 15-4, Jr. over Jacob Marshall (Harrisburg) 6-6, Jr. (SV-1 7-5) 7th Place Match Nolan Archer (Brookings) 8-6, So. over Eli Leonhardt (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 10-7, So. (Dec 7-2)

132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Kobi Terpstra of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Riley Williams of Lennox

3rd Place – Aaron Ideker of Sioux Falls OGorman

4th Place – Jaxson Waugh of Watertown

5th Place – Max Johnson of Harrisburg

6th Place – Ryne Whisler of Vermillion

7th Place – Dan Momotic of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

8th Place – Koby Bartels of Brookings 1st Place Match Kobi Terpstra (Brandon Valley) 13-1, Jr. over Riley Williams (Lennox) 16-3, Jr. (MD 10-0) 3rd Place Match Aaron Ideker (Sioux Falls OGorman) 15-4, Jr. over Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) 16-4, Jr. (Dec 6-5) 5th Place Match Max Johnson (Harrisburg) 12-8, Sr. over Ryne Whisler (Vermillion) 8-4, Sr. (Fall 1:43) 7th Place Match Dan Momotic (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 9-8, So. over Koby Bartels (Brookings) 5-5, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Lucus Anglin of Vermillion

2nd Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley

3rd Place – Jaetin DeCou of Lennox

4th Place – Max Sailor of Spearfish

5th Place – Mac Young of Watertown

6th Place – Josh Brunz of Sioux Falls OGorman

7th Place – Jaxon Bowes of Brookings

8th Place – Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg 1st Place Match Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 14-1, Jr. over Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 14-1, So. (Dec 5-1) 3rd Place Match Jaetin DeCou (Lennox) 17-3, Sr. over Max Sailor (Spearfish) 13-5, So. (MD 13-2) 5th Place Match Mac Young (Watertown) 14-4, Fr. over Josh Brunz (Sioux Falls OGorman) 7-9, So. (Fall 3:33) 7th Place Match Jaxon Bowes (Brookings) 8-7, Fr. over Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 8-8, Fr. (Dec 3-1)

145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Eli Kadoun of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

2nd Place – Tyson Stoebner of Lennox

3rd Place – Reese Jacobs of Sturgis

4th Place – Kiet Gilberts of Tea Area

5th Place – Dylan Hage of Harrisburg

6th Place – Mason Schroeder of Vermillion

7th Place – Grant Wirkus of Watertown

8th Place – Dominic Abraham of Garretson 1st Place Match Eli Kadoun (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 15-0, Jr. over Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 14-5, Sr. (Dec 4-2) 3rd Place Match Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 16-8, 8th. over Kiet Gilberts (Tea Area) 9-5, Jr. (Fall 4:22) 5th Place Match Dylan Hage (Harrisburg) 11-7, Jr. over Mason Schroeder (Vermillion) 5-7, Sr. (Fall 2:38) 7th Place Match Grant Wirkus (Watertown) 3-2, Sr. over Dominic Abraham (Garretson) 10-6, So. (Fall 1:00)

152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Jake Werner of Watertown

2nd Place – Tanner Swab of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

3rd Place – Jack Smith of Brandon Valley

4th Place – Jack Kratz of Vermillion

5th Place – Justin Burnham of Sturgis

6th Place – Preston Nedved of Wagner

7th Place – Jace Jones of Harrisburg

8th Place – Dillon Schneck of Milbank 1st Place Match Jake Werner (Watertown) 17-1, Sr. over Tanner Swab (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 9-5, Sr. (Dec 3-1) 3rd Place Match Jack Smith (Brandon Valley) 11-8, Jr. over Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 13-6, Fr. (MD 9-0) 5th Place Match Justin Burnham (Sturgis) 14-9, Jr. over Preston Nedved (Wagner) 7-8, Jr. (Inj. 0:00) 7th Place Match Jace Jones (Harrisburg) 6-7, So. over Dillon Schneck (Milbank) 6-12, Jr. (Fall 2:56)

160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Lucas Bietz of Parkston

2nd Place – Wren Jacobs of Sturgis

3rd Place – Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley

4th Place – Logan Bowes of Brookings

5th Place – Mason Schoenhard of Harrisburg

6th Place – Lexan Thorson of Watertown

7th Place – Cole Ebert of Tea Area

8th Place – Jordan Dahl of Sioux Falls OGorman 1st Place Match Lucas Bietz (Parkston) 11-1, Sr. over Wren Jacobs (Sturgis) 16-3, So. (Inj. 4:27) 3rd Place Match Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 18-1, Fr. over Logan Bowes (Brookings) 13-3, Sr. (Dec 7-3) 5th Place Match Mason Schoenhard (Harrisburg) 11-8, Sr. over Lexan Thorson (Watertown) 12-7, So. (Dec 1-0) 7th Place Match Cole Ebert (Tea Area) 4-12, Jr. over Jordan Dahl (Sioux Falls OGorman) 9-6, Jr. (For.)

170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Ryan Meyer of Harrisburg

2nd Place – Collin Becker of Dakota Valley

3rd Place – Sam Stroup of Watertown

4th Place – Brett Konst of Sturgis

5th Place – Jorey Sorenson of Brandon Valley

6th Place – Toby Schneck of Milbank

7th Place – Elijah Zuniga of Spearfish

8th Place – Jacob Murphy of Sioux Falls Lincoln 1st Place Match Ryan Meyer (Harrisburg) 14-1, Sr. over Collin Becker (Dakota Valley) 8-5, Jr. (Dec 5-4) 3rd Place Match Sam Stroup (Watertown) 16-2, Jr. over Brett Konst (Sturgis) 14-9, Jr. (MD 14-4) 5th Place Match Jorey Sorenson (Brandon Valley) 13-6, Jr. over Toby Schneck (Milbank) 8-12, So. (Dec 10-4) 7th Place Match Elijah Zuniga (Spearfish) 9-9, Jr. over Jacob Murphy (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 10-7, Sr. (For.)

182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Jacob Schoon of Brookings

2nd Place – Jayden Hartford of Watertown

3rd Place – PJ Parmelee of Tea Area

4th Place – Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley

5th Place – Josh Tassler of Harrisburg

6th Place – Mitchell Dougherty of Vermillion

7th Place – Brock Schroeder of Lennox

8th Place – Caleb Dumke of Sioux Falls Lincoln 1st Place Match Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 14-0, Sr. over Jayden Hartford (Watertown) 12-4, Jr. (Fall 2:29) 3rd Place Match PJ Parmelee (Tea Area) 10-4, Jr. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 10-8, Fr. (Fall 1:43) 5th Place Match Josh Tassler (Harrisburg) 7-6, Jr. over Mitchell Dougherty (Vermillion) 5-3, Sr. (Fall 2:52) 7th Place Match Brock Schroeder (Lennox) 7-11, Sr. over Caleb Dumke (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 7-8, So. (Fall 1:31)

195 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Joey Otta of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

2nd Place – KJ St. Pierre of Wagner

3rd Place – Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg

4th Place – Slayton Neugebauer of Parkston

5th Place – Kobe Culver of Vermillion

6th Place – Connor Wirtjes of Watertown

7th Place – Tice McVay of Sturgis

8th Place – JT Panning of Tea Area 1st Place Match Joey Otta (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 14-1, Sr. over KJ St. Pierre (Wagner) 9-1, Jr. (Dec 8-3) 3rd Place Match Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 16-2, So. over Slayton Neugebauer (Parkston) 9-5, Sr. (Dec 5-3) 5th Place Match Kobe Culver (Vermillion) 11-4, Jr. over Connor Wirtjes (Watertown) 12-9, So. (Fall 1:57) 7th Place Match Tice McVay (Sturgis) 7-10, Sr. over JT Panning (Tea Area) 9-9, Jr. (Dec 12-7)

220 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Gus Miller of Brookings

2nd Place – Evan Hehr of Spearfish

3rd Place – Clayton Smith of Sturgis

4th Place – Trey Stauffacher of Harrisburg

5th Place – Mac Freidel of Watertown

6th Place – Lucas Berthelsen of Sioux Falls OGorman

7th Place – Gavin Marco of Sioux Falls Lincoln

8th Place – Michael Vroman of Sioux Falls Washington 1st Place Match Gus Miller (Brookings) 15-1, Jr. over Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 13-5, Jr. (Dec 5-2) 3rd Place Match Clayton Smith (Sturgis) 15-10, Jr. over Trey Stauffacher (Harrisburg) 8-6, So. (SV-1 3-1) 5th Place Match Mac Freidel (Watertown) 9-8, Sr. over Lucas Berthelsen (Sioux Falls OGorman) 5-9, Jr. (Dec 8-4) 7th Place Match Gavin Marco (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 9-7, So. over Michael Vroman (Sioux Falls Washington) 4-10, Fr. (TB-1 3-0)