West Central Rolls Over Canby At Swiftel Classic

Trojans Win 66-36

BROOKINGS, S.D. — West Central improved to 4-0 with a 66-36 victory over Canby in the Swiftel Girl’s Basketball Classic on Saturday evening in Brookings. Rachel Eickman led the Trojans with 12 points while Cheyanne Masterson added 11.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!