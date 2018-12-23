GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Best Of The 2018 South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Best Sights, Sounds & Moments From The 10-3 Jackrabbits
Mark Ovenden,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  2018 was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the South Dakota State football team after the graduations of star receivers Jake Wieneke and Dallas Goedert to the NFL.

Instead SDSU found new blood to lead the program into the playoffs for the seventh straight year and back to the FCS Semifinals  We remember some of the best sights, sounds and moments from the 2018 Jackrabbits in a special edition of Gridiron Greatness!

